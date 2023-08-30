Skip to main content
IMG_0393
image caption
Lawrence Saint-Victor, Thorsten Kaye

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Carter and Ridge Interrupt Deacon’s Sexy Time with Sheila

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for August 29, 2023

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Deacon questions why he would possibly let Sheila stay with him. He thinks maybe he’s suffered some brain damage (could be from Quinn pushing you off a cliff…). Sheila slinks towards him and says she can show him exactly how she earned her spot in his broom closet. Sheila wants to show her gratitude for everything he’s “given” her. They begin to go at it on the couch and Sheila is kissing down his chest when Ridge and Carter come a-knockin. They’re looking for Sheila!

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Thomas Tries to Make Hope Feel Better

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
