On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Deacon questions why he would possibly let Sheila stay with him. He thinks maybe he’s suffered some brain damage (could be from Quinn pushing you off a cliff…). Sheila slinks towards him and says she can show him exactly how she earned her spot in his broom closet. Sheila wants to show her gratitude for everything he’s “given” her. They begin to go at it on the couch and Sheila is kissing down his chest when Ridge and Carter come a-knockin. They’re looking for Sheila!

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Thomas Tries to Make Hope Feel Better

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!