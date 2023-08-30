Legendary actress Jackée Harry (Paulina, DAYS) is taking over Lifetime Movie Network. The network announced the Days of Our Lives fan favorite will star in a three-part movie series event, As Luck Would Have It. Harry stars as Gabbi Luck, a retired criminology professor turned amateur sleuth who uses her charm and smarts to help solve murders. Starting Aug. 31 at 8 PM EST, fans can watch Harry in the first installment, As Luck Would Have It: Murder 101. After Gabbi's former colleague at Williams College, Charles David (Jon Bridell, CSI: Vegas), the Dean of Criminology, is found dead on the morning she is to be a guest lecturer, an investigation begins. Gabbi soon finds herself in the middle of the investigation along with her daughter Lisa (Mea Wilkerson), the detective on the case. Both ladies must put their bickering aside to help bring Charles' killer to justice.

On Sept. 7 at 8 PM EST, Harry returns in As Luck Would Have It: Old Flames, New Fires, which finds her character Gabbi called upon to help Gabbi's ex-husband and Lisa's father, Michael (Ricco Ross) when he becomes a person of interest in his former business partner, Wayne’s, (Will Roberts) death. Lisa tries everything she can to help her dad and reluctantly calls on her mother to help crack the case. Suspects in the case include, his former business partner’s jealous ex-wife, new business partner, and business manager who knew where Wayne stashed his money.

In the third and final installment, Harry stars in As Luck Would Have It: Murder for Sale, debuting Sept. 14 at 8 PM EST. Gabbi's longtime pal Kimberly Stark (Helene Udy) is finally selling her home after she took years to redesign it. On the morning of the first open house, her broker is found dead in the foyer! Kimberly goes to Gabbi for help even though a few leads exist, and some think it was a robbery turned bad. After Kimberly is questioned, Gabbi moves Lisa and her partner Rick (Doug Rogers) in a different direction.

