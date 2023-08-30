On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Chad and Stephanie’s Digs: Stephanie is about to leave for work but is stopped by Chad’s breakfast. She decides she would like a little Chad instead. Just then, Alex arrives. Chad plays nice and offers his condolences about Victor. He came by to ask for help with their upcoming meeting with Yuri. Chad thinks his request is about him working alone with Stephanie, but Alex indicates he’s not up for it because of his grief. Stephanie agrees to take the meeting. Chad follows up wondering how Alex is going to deal with his feelings.

Chad apologizes for being insensitive as he understands wanting to isolate during grief. He advises him to not isolate and go back to the Kiriakis mansion so he can fix things with Maggie. Alex agrees and thanks Chad for the advice. With that, he exits. Stephanie kisses Chad to thank him for being a good guy.

DiMera Mansion - Living Room: Elliot calls Kristen to find out if Dimitri is back. She tries again to get him to leave the check with her, but he reiterates he must meet both Dimitri and his new bride in person before releasing the funds.

Dimitri and Gwen arrive and report their honeymoon was good but had unexpected company - Leo. Kristen inquires as to why he showed up and they tell her about the Madonna concert. Gwen indicates she knows why they are home ahead of schedule. She goes to unpack leaving Kristen and Dimitri to discuss business.

Kristen confronts Dimitri about Leo’s presence on his honeymoon, and quickly deduces there might be something real between the two of them. He says he’s stringing Leo along so he doesn’t reveal the secret about his inheritance. Kristen moves along and updates him about Elliot’s visit and the conditions of releasing his… their funds. With that, Kristen leaves him to figure out how he’s going to deal with telling Gwen.

Gwen returns and finds a very anxious Dimitri. As he’s about to confess the truth, he receives a text from Leo about his encounter with Sonny. Dimitri lies and says it was a business text from Kristen. He says he needs to go run an errand to clear his head (or do Leo…). With that, he exits.

DiMera Mansion - Gabi and Stefan’s Room: They are making out when she decides it’s time to officially begin investigating Rachel and Kristen’s secret. They decide by starting with looking into why Elliot is in Salem.

Rachel arrives and Stefan says he wants to restart the game of 20 questions she started with Gabi. She plays along for a minute before deciding she has no time for her Uncle Stefan. He does some fast talking and convinces her to play along. He asks if the secret is about Dimitri and if Kristen knows about the secret. She confirms both those points, but he misses when he guesses they’re stealing money. After a few more questions, Stefan deduces Dimitri is having a “play date” with someone other than Gwen. Just then, Kristen arrives and stops their fun. She sends Rachel downstairs to get cookies from Cook. With that, she also exits.

Horton Square: Leo laments having to return to the Salem Inn alone when he runs smack into Sonny. He says he’s returned to town because of Victor’s death. Leo gives his condolences but Sonny has no time to listen, much to Leo’s chagrin (Leo’s puppy dog eyes are kind of adorable). Leo chases after Sonny and says he’s actually has experiencing grief about Victor and how sad he knows Sonny is feeling. Sonny says everything is about Leo and no one else matters.

Leo tries to show he’s actually human by saying he’s volunteering at an animal shelter (really?) and has fallen in love. Sonny thinks he’s delusional as he doesn’t think he’s capable of winning that person’s affection. To prove his claims, he shows Sonny a picture… of a torso. Sonny is done dealing with Leo as he betrayed their friendship when he helped Xander kidnap Bonnie. With that, he exits.

Salem Inn - Elliot’s Room: Gabi arrives to see Elliot. He remembers Kristen telling him about Gabi being an opportunistic gold digger. She says she wants to see about getting Arianna admitted into Martin prep. He begins to tell her about the application process and slips up when he forgets Martin prep is and all girls school. She threatens to call the school and he admits he’s an attorney to certify the Von Leuschner codicil is served.

Salem Inn - Leo’s Room: Leo goes on and on about how he wishes he could prove to Sonny that Dimitri exists.

Kiriakis Mansion: Alex arrives just before Sonny. They embrace and Alex says he’s returned to make things right with Maggie.

Endings

Sonny thinks Maggie will need everyone’s help to get through Victor’s death, including Alex’s. Just then, Alex spots a photo album with pictures of Victor (they show us a slideshow of photos from Victor’s life).

Stephanie says she’s proud of Chad for being supportive. He says he ignored Kristen’s advice to not trust Alex around Stephanie. She’s not surprised and wonders if his family knows how to be happy.

Dimitri arrives at Leo’s room and says they need a plan to deal with the lawyer about the inheritance. Leo says telling Gwen the truth is a VERY BAD IDEA. Dimitri thinks he needs to find someone else to pose as Gwen to fool Elliot. Leo worries the person they find will try to blackmail him. He thinks maybe he should impersonate Dimitri’s wife.

Gabi tells Stefan she found out everything about Dimitri’s inheritance. Stefan correctly assumes Kristen is involved. Gabi follows up saying all they need to do is figure out the name of the WOMAN who is Dimitri’s side piece.

Gwen breaks a glass and freaks out. Kristen enters and understands why she’s upset as she assumes Dimitri told her everything. Gwen wonders what she’s talking about.

