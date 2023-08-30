On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

University Hospital - Marlena’s Office: Belle leaves a voicemail for Shawn Douglas. She tells Marlena just how worried she is. She needs her mother to reveal what Shawn D. said in their sessions. Marlena isn’t Kayla and reminds her daughter she can’t break confidentiality. Belle reminds Marlena she can break confidence if he poses a threat to himself and/or others. Marlena agrees as she is concerned for his safety.

They discuss Shawn Douglas’ drinking and the issues he had with Victor before he died. Belle is disturbed by what he may do to alleviate his pain. She decides she’s going to go to the police station to find him. Just then, Shawn D. arrives and apologizes for being unresponsive. He takes his gun off his belt and asks for them to keep it as he doesn’t trust himself. Marlena asks if he was thinking about hurting himself. He doesn’t know but is asking for help. Belle tells him they both want to help him which brings Shawn D. to tears.

Shawn Douglas thinks he’s let everyone down, but Belle says they’re proud of him for seeking help. She kisses him and leaves him to talk with Marlena.

Salem PD - Commissioner’s Office: Shawn Douglas holds his gun as he contemplates his next move. Just then, Paulina arrives to remove him as Commissioner and reinstate Rafe. She thinks he’s a valued member of the force and wants him to return to his job as a detective. He agrees with her decision and she exits. Shawn Douglas throws his name plate in the trash.

Jada’s Place: Jada arrives home to a very clean apartment. Rafe emerges from the bathroom having cleaned the place from top to bottom. They enjoy an afternoon margarita and chat about Rafe’s history as a nightclub owner. They abandon their conversation and get to work messing up the bed. They quickly finish up and go for round two before they head downstairs for some grub.

Casa de Johnson: Steve and Abe enjoy a beer as they prepare to watch Body and Soul. He hits play and Steve sees Lorna de Lorean’s son is back from the dead. A commercial leads them to discuss Abe’s non-existent memory. Kayla told Abe the supplement in the commercial isn’t for his particular case. He continues to be frustrated by his lack of connection to those around him. Steve suggests it’s time for Abe to begin exploring his feelings for Paulina.

They explore his current feelings for Paulina. Abe is attracted to her but isn’t ready to hop back in to his role as her husband nor her bed. Steve thinks he should focus on starting over again. During their discussion, Steve discusses his own bout of amnesia (it’s a long-term epidemic in Salem). Kayla fought for him the same way Paulina is fighting for Abe.

Xander and Chloe’s Digs: Philip exits and runs smack into Brady. He quickly hugs his presumed dead cousin and confirms Philip’s ok. Brady enters and assumes Kristen was behind everything and was holding Philip hostage. Chloe stops him from going down a rabbit hole, and Philip admits he framed Brady for murder.

Philip explains he was jealous of his connection to Chloe and needed to make him pay. He explains all the details of how he set Brady up for his “murder.” (we even get a mention of Philip’s missing leg!) Philip apologizes for all he did and asks his forgiveness. Brady looks up and goes upside Philip’s head. He pops back up and says he wants to find a way to make amends. Brady grabs his phone and says he’s calling the police so Philip goes to jail.

Chloe grabs Brady’s phone and reminds him of Philip’s mental illness and his father’s recent death. Brady can’t hear what anyone else is saying. He rages further when he realizes both Kate and Victor were in on the plan to keep Philip hidden. Chloe is fully Team Philip in this discussion and helps protect him from Brady’s ire. Chloe talks and talks until Brady says he won’t call the police just yet. With that, he exits. Philip thanks Chloe and she thinks, with time, he’ll come around. Philip says, either way, he’s going to need a lawyer. Chloe picks up her phone to call Belle (poor Justin).

Brady Pub: Jada and Rafe are chowing down when Paulina arrives to reinstate Rafe as commissioner. She explains her previous conversation with Shawn Douglas and his demotion to detective. Further, she’s changed the rule around fraternization. As long as folks’ personal lives don’t interfere in their work, they are free to date who they wish.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Philip Returns

Endings

Rafe and Jada discuss the possibility of him returning to the Salem PD. He’s not certain he wants to return, but is certain he’s falling in love with Jada.

Paulina updates Abe and Steve on her latest mayoral moves. Before she exists, Abe asks if she would like to go on a date with him. She’s surprised but is thrilled to make time for him.

Shawn Douglas apologizes to Marlena for their last encounter. He says he’s ready to return to therapy if she’s willing to have him back. She tells him she is his therapist and his family and she loves him. He tells her he loves her too and they embrace.

Belle sends Shawn Douglas a text before knocking on Chloe’s door. She assumes Chloe needs help for Xander. Chloe opens the door to reveal Philip. Belle runs in and throws her arms around him.

Brady enters the Commissioner’s office. Assuming the job still belongs to Shawn Douglas, he scribbles a note asking for a phone call as he has important news to share.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!