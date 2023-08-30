On today’s General Hospital recap: Nina doesn't believe Gladys's story of having to pay off the doctor and insists on more information. Gladys admits Monty played poker with her and now he's holding Sasha hostage until she pays him. Nina wants them to go to the police but Gladys worries about Sasha’s safety.

Nina doesn't understand why Sasha lost it that day at the pool when it seemed she was doing so much better. Gladys points the finger at Monty, and Nina insists on knowing what the doctor did to Sasha. She wants Gladys to call the doctor but he doesn't answer.

Nina wants to go to Sonny, but Gladys tells her not to and begs her for the money. Nina insists on talking to Sonny and is ready to storm out, but Gladys grabs her arm and yells at her to stop . Nina demands the doctor's name but Gladys refuses, saying Sonny will make the doctor disappear. She claims they won't be able to get Sasha out and begs Nina to believe her.

Sam accidentally spills her coffee on Monty and when she's wiping off his phone, he gets the call from Gladys which he ignores. Sam mentions wanting to play cards while waiting for Cody, and Monty mentions a game he plays in.

Gladys asks for the money again, saying she'll pay off the doctor so he'll release Sasha. Nina agrees to supply the money, but warns Gladys it had better be given to the doctor.

Dante shows up at Ferncliff to see Sasha for follow up questions. Janet tells him someone smuggled in illegal drugs for Sasha which set back her recovery.

Sasha wakes up and tells Janet to keep Dr Montague away from her because he's been drugging her. Janet tells Monty what Sasha said and he decides it's time for drastic measures.

Selina pays Sonny a visit to let him know the poker games are over unless he saves them. She says Marshall stepped in but doesn't know anything about running the club. Selina wants Sonny to talk to Marshall about keeping the poker games running, but he says he's on The Ashfords' side. He warns her to back off Curtis and Marshall.

Selina is sympathetic to Curtis, but Sonny warns her again not to pressure the Ashfords. He wants to know who she's doing business with, but Selina promises no one has reached otu to her.

Dante interrupts to tell Sonny things aren't good with Sasha. Sonny's upset and says Sasha was fine before her breakdown. He believes someone triggered her, and Dante promises to look into it.

Selina leaves a voicemail message for Gladys because her account had to be paid by the end of the day.

Jackson addresses the court, claiming theft of intellectual property and says he has proof of the original design. He says Tracy had the original idea and they are suing for damages. Elise tells the judge neither she nor the Deception women have seen any evidence from Jackson's side. Elise wants the case dismissed, but the judge wants to see the evidence.

Judge Kerr looks over the evidence and decides there is enough to go to trial and sets the trial date for March. Lucy says they'll be ruined in six months. Maxie believes Tracy's evidence is faked and their lawyer will be able to get the lawsuit dropped.

Elise tells Lucy she'll go over the evidence but that Lucy has to freeze all sales of the Deceptor and Lucy worries about bankruptcy. Lucy accuses Tracy of being malicious but she says she'll drop the lawsuit and everything in exchange for 75% of Deception.

Elise questions Lucy and Maxie on how Tracy could have gotten her hand on all the proprietary material. Lucy tells Maxie to hire Spinelli to find out, but Maxie reminds her Brook Lynn confessed to downloading all the information. Maxie doesn't want to believe it, but Lucy thinks Tracy must have blackmailed Brook Lynn into doing it. Elise, however, thinks Tracy and Brook Lynn were working together.

Sam points out the flaws in Cody's plan, but he says it’s the only way he can get in to see Sasha. The two meet with Dr. Brooks to try to convince him Cody is having a difficult time. Cody claims he walks in traffic and gets an adrenaline rush from surviving it. Alone with Cody, the doctor asks if he's having suicidal thoughts but Cody denies it, saying it's more of an impulse.

Cody is admitted to Ferncliff.



