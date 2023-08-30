On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Jack is at the mansion talking on the phone with Billy. He apologizes about their previous conversation and they agree to meet for dinner just as Diane enters. They embrace and he notices something’s wrong. Diane tells Jack that Ashley could have died, and she saved her life.

Ashley and Tucker are discussing her traumatic experience at the GCAC. She explains having lunch with Abby and making a big statement about Diane being toxic. At that point, she choked on a grape. She couldn’t breathe and Diane immediately came behind her and helped extricate the grape. Ashley says she’s physically ok, but isn’t certain about her emotional state as the woman she hates most in the world saved her life.

Billy sits downstairs at the bar having a drink. He sees the voicemail Jack left, says he’s not interested in what his brother has to say, and hits delete.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Sharon Updates Esther on Her Business Dealings

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!