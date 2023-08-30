On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Audra is having a drink at the GCAC when Adam arrives. She offers him congratulations as Victor told her the merger’s going through, and he’s accomplished his goal of regaining control of Newman Media. Adam seems less than thrilled, and Audra asks if she’s going to lose her job. Adam says she’s being presumptive to assume he knows anything about what’s going on. Audra jumps on his momentary vulnerability and asks if his attempt to manipulate the situation has backfired. Just as Audra asked if they’re both about to lose their jobs, Adam receives a text from Victor asking him to head to the ranch.

Victor sends the text to Adam and tells Nikki, “it’s done.” She wonders what he’s going to tell him. Victor hugs Nikki and she wonders what he’s up to.

