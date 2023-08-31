On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Chloe and Xander’s Digs: Chloe sips on her coffee while flashing back to seeing Philip. She lies to Xander saying she’s preoccupied with work. He rightfully thinks she’s trying to get rid of him when they both hear a noise coming from the other room. Xander thinks she’s hiding Brady and reveals Philip to shut him up.

Philip explains everything to Xander who is really annoyed at Chloe for lying to him. She asks him to forgive her as she was only trying to protect him. Philip mentions he knows about the engagement and gives him a half-hearted congratulations. He says Chloe deserves to get whatever she wants… even if that’s Xander.

Xander can’t believe Philip risked prison to come back for Victor’s funeral. Philip says he wanted to say a final goodbye to his dad. Just then, Chloe gets a text from Belle.

DiMera Mansion - Gabi and Stefan’s Room: The dynamic duo review the information they’ve learned about Dimitri. They wonder why he married Gwen instead of his side piece. They both head off to search Dimitri’s room for evidence.

Salem Inn - Leo’s Room: Leo says he intends to dress up like Gwen and only wants a check and some sex in exchange. Dimitri is skeptical as it’s risky. Leo pushes and Dimitri relents. While Leo gets dressed, he talks to Kristen and catches her up.

DiMera Mansion - Living Room: Gwen questions Kristen about what she thinks Dimitri told her… and why it would make her so angry. Gwen thinks it’s about business and Kristen continues to be evasive. Kristen says Dimitri wants her to partner up with Chad which makes Gwen even more suspicious. She can’t imagine what Chad would have to gain by working with Kristen and Dimitri. With that, Gwen heads upstairs to sleep off some jet lag.

Salem Inn - Elliot’s Room: Dimitri and Gweo arrive to meet with Elliot about the inheritance. The duo explain their relationship history but Elliot finds the situation suspect. While Gweo tells the story of the relationship, he very much slips into a real story of his feelings from Dimitri. As he’s telling the story, Dimitri looks at him lovingly. Elliot thinks the story is very moving but does not believe Leo is Gwen.

DiMera Mansion - Dimitri and Gwen’s Room: Gwen finds Stefan loitering outside her bedroom. He stumbles and stutters to keep her from entering. Inside, Gabi is searching the room from top to bottom. He tells Gwen he wants to hear more about her honeymoon in Iceland. In her attempt to get him to leave, she mentions Leo was with them in Iceland. With that, he moves aside and Gwen

enters to find Gabi inside pretending to fix up the room. Gwen assumes she was snooping because of the upcoming board meeting. Gabi gets snarky with Gwen before exiting with Stefan.

Brady Pub: Belle is talking to Marlena about Shawn Douglas agreeing to a 24 hr. stay at the hospital for assessment. Just then, Brady arrives and she engages him about Philip. He’s disappointed to learn she took him on as a client. Brady thinks Belle taking the case explains why Shawn Douglas didn’t call him back. Belle fills Brady in on all that’s happened in the last 24 hours. Belle uses her leverage to ask Brady not to press charges against Philip.

Belle pushes Brady saying Philip was/is mentally ill and Victor would want him to help. Brady ponders her request when Kristen enters. They make small talk about Victor and Rachel. Brady warns her not to get too comfortable having full custody of their daughter. Kristen reminds Brady the judge said he was the danger to Rachel and exits. Brady tells Belle he agrees to keep Philip’s secret and promises not to press charges.

Endings

Belle informs Chloe about Brady’s promise. He says he’s doing it for Belle, Chloe, and Victor.

Philip is thrilled to know he can see his family and try to get his life back. He thanks Chloe for all she’s done and apologizes for the intrusion. Chloe wishes Philip well and he exits.

Elliot says he’s been to several drag shows with his husband and recognizes Leo is not Gwen. However, he very clearly believes Dimitri and Leo are in love. Just then, Gwen calls and Dimitri sends her to voicemail. He further understands the Von Leuschner codicil is archaic and homophobic. Elliot thinks Dimitri has met the terms of the codicil. He hands over the first check, but to keep the payments going Dimitri will have to keep up the charade with Gwen.

Gwen tells Dimitri’s voicemail about Gabi and Stefan searching their room.

Gabi and Stefan return to their bedroom where she reveals what she took. Dimitri paid for two rooms on separate floors. Stefan tells Gabi his side piece is Leo Stark.

