On today’s General Hospital recap: Dex tells Josslyn he has to work tonight and isn't available for their date. She's less than thrilled and wishes again they had the flashdrive to send Sonny to prison. Later, she sends him a voicemail apologizing for being a biatch.

Diane runs into Robert at the courthouse and says she's there on Drew's behalf. She tells him she believes the judge was biased and wants to pursue his case. Diane wonders if there is evidence proving Judge Kim’s bias, then asks Robert about the WSB. He says they won't help anyone at his request.

Robert says the WSB was embarrassed by what happened in Greenland and won't do anything to help Drew. Diane figures there must be a connection between the WSB and the Judge and wants to look deeper into him. Robert warns her to be careful and make sure whatever she finds is solid.

Brook Lynn admits to Olivia she betrayed the Deception women. Tracy claims it was quid pro quo, but Brook Lynn accuses her of blackmail. Brook Lynn angrily reads her grandmother the riot act before storming off. Olivia's not happy but Tracy says she's teaching Brook Lynn a lesson she'll remember.

Brook Lynn summons Chase to complain about Tracy and what she made her do. Brook Lynn mentions not wanting to go back to the mansion so Chase asks her to move in with him.

Lucy tells Martin she's about to lose her company and feels betrayed. Martin wonders if there is something that can be salvaged. Lucy's upset she needed Martin and he wasn't there for her. She demands to know if Martin stole the idea from her and gave it to Tracy.

Martin denies it so Lucy complains about waiting six months for the trial date. He thinks it's a good thing as it allows Elise to build a case but Lucy says they'll be bankrupt by then. Lucy tells him about Brook Lynn's betrayal in giving the documents to Tracy. Lucy mentions the 75% but swears she won't give anything to Tracy and she'll fight her to the end.

Alexis checks in on Spencer since Laura is still away. She mentions Ace and Spencer says he's grateful he has a little brother. Spencer says he's just happy to be in Ace's life, even if it means living with Esme. He mentions Trina being supportive of his time with Esme and Ace then badmouths his father again.

Alexis thinks deep down, he still loves Nikolas and there were good moments. Spencer says his relationship with his father wasn't real, but Alexis disagrees. She feels Nikolas lost his way and Spencer should try to understand him. Spencer says he and Ace are doing fine without him. Alexis asks if it means he doesn't want Nikolas to come back. Spencer doesn't believe Nikolas will be back.

Ava wants answers from Austin about Betty. He says Betty has left town and Ava is hopeful it means the end of her. Ava says she did what she was asked and was promised Nikolas' body. Austin calls Mason to come over.

Ava begins to wonder if she should move out of Wyndemere to get away from all the bad memories. Mason shows up and Ava tells says she did her part. Mason says the boss has decided she doesn't get the body until everything is resolved. He says everything is happening "tonight". Ava kicks them both out and warns she wants Nikolas’ body tonight. Ava calls Lucy to tell her she's putting Spoon Island on the market.

Austin gets back to a safehouse, asking how things are. Nikolas (with Adam Huss' face!) answers that all's good in the world.

(*SQUEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!! With all the Nik talk today first with Alexis/Spencer and then with Ava/Mason/Austin, including a flashback , in the form of Adam Huss, I was wondering if we were going to get Nik back soon, so I was quite delighted to see him at the end. And I'm an Adam Huss fan, so it was all good in these parts!!)

