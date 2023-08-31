Y&R's Lauralee Bell on Danny and Christine: "Is That Connection Still There?"

What's on deck for The Young and the Restless' Christine Blair Williams (Lauralee Bell) now that she's apparently split from hubby Paul Williams (Doug Davidson)? Could a new romance be in the cards? Bell spoke to Soap Opera Digest about what's next for Christine.

Is it possible that the one-time model could reunite with her rock star ex, Danny Romalotti? Bell mused:

I don’t know … maybe. I think that would be more likely than with someone new. I feel like Danny or Paul are her people, so maybe being back with Danny would make more sense. I loved when Michael Damian [Danny] came back recently and our characters had their ‘moments’. If they were to happen again, I would want it to be for a longer story.

In fact, Y&R recently announced Damian is coming back to Genoa City for an extended visit. But there could be plenty of hiccups ahead if there's a potential Christine-Danny reunion. The actress explained:

Well, it’s not easy to go back in time, but I think it’s interesting when it’s the same two people and it’s years later and they’ve both been on two separate journeys. If they have this second chance, will it even work? Is that connection still there? So it could be fun and I think Michael and I would be excited to play that.

Needless to say, Danny's ex (and Christine's archenemy), Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), might feel a certain way if the exes got back together. Bell said: