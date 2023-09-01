General Hospital Spoilers for the week of September 4-8, 2023

Here’s the latest General Hospital spoilers:

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) is accused of betraying Sonny (Maurice Benard).

Lucy (Lynn Herring) rejects Tracy’s (Jane Elliot) offer.

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) supports Trina (Tabyana Ali).

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) is worried.

Ava (Maura West) leans on Mason (Nathanyael Grey)

Sam (Kelly Monaco) admits the truth.

Trina and Josslyn have a sitdown.

Anna (Finola Hughes) tails Valentin (James Patrick Stuart).

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Kristina (Kate Mansi) get in their feelings.

Cyrus (Jeff Kober) plays Drew (Cameron Mathison) like a fiddle.

Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) tries to spark “Eddie’s” (Wally Kurth) memory.

Mac (John J. York) is a man on a mission.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) spends time with Wiley.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Lucy fret over Deception’s future.

Cody (Josh Kelly) is tunnel-visioned.

Josslyn and Carly have a sharing moment.

Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) steps up.

Ava gives a warning.

Down The Road:

Nina’s part in Drew’s imprisonment is revealed.

Chase (Josh Swickard) gets the 411 on Gregory’s (Gregory Harrison) diagnosis.

Ned/Eddie’s situation intensifies.

Sam discovers Cody’s familial relationship to Mac.

Martin’s (Michael E. Knight) past comes back to haunt him.

Felicia (Kristina Wagner) forges a new path.

Molly (Brooke Anne Smith) and TJ’s (Tajh Bellow) attempt to have a child gets very complicated.

Laura (Genie Francis) returns to Port Charles.

Tracy’s reason for focusing on Deception comes to light.

Cody works with Dante and Same to rescue Sasha (Sofia Mattsson).

Ava learns more about Nikolas (Adam Huss).

Curtis (Donnell Turner) tries to work towards a resolution with Portia (Brook Kerr).

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Carly come together to save Drew.

Elizabeth and Finn face obstacles.

Anna’s terrorist is uncovered.

Josslyn gets close to one of her classmates.

Trina and Spencer take their relationship to the next level.

Josslyn and Dex mix business and pleasure.

What are you looking forward to next week? Sound off in the comments! Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!