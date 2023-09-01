Y&R's Brytni Sarpy on Elena's Love Life: "Time For Her to Take a Healthy Break"

She explains why her character might want to take a step back from relationships

The Young and the Restless' Elena (Brytni Sarpy) has had a heck of a romantic ride in Genoa City. First, she had a relationship with Devon (Bryton James). Most recently, she ended things with long-term love Nate (Sean Dominic), who's got new entanglements of his own now. Sarpy spoke to Soap Opera Digest about Elena's complicated love life.

The good doctor did get to have a moment where she called out Nate and Victoria (Amelia Heinle), who'd had an affair. Sarpy said:

Nate and Victoria were canoodling in public, which is so tacky and pitiful to her, and Elena took it upon herself to let them know what she thought of them. It was cathartic for her because she felt like she got all the drama out of the way. As far as she’s concerned, there’s no hope of reconciling with Nate, so she’s moving on.

Could another love story be in the cards for Elena? Sarpy mused:

I think it makes sense that she would be a little hardened and a little cold when it comes to love. I just hope that it changes the emphasis of what she really cares about right now, and that’s medicine.

The actress added: