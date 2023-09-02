The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of September 4-8, 2023

Here’s the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) have a confrontation.

RJ (Joshua Hoffman) defends Eric (John McCook) to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Finn (Tanner Novlan) tries to get between Sheila and Steffy.

Bill (Don Diamont) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) try to use logic on Liam (Scott Clifton).

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Katie (Heather Tom) are at odds.

Liam makes Wyatt a promise about Steffy.

Ridge and RJ get heated.

Ridge and Carter pay Deacon (Sean Kanan) another visit.

Eric uses Brooke to get to Ridge.

A new woman arrives in Los Angeles.

RJ decides to help Eric.

Steffy grabs the kids and exits Los Angeles.

Down The Road:

Finn and Liam continue to battle over Steffy.

Steffy remains at Forrester International.

Hope and Thomas forge a path forward.

Li (Naomi Matsuda) pushes Finn to fight for his marriage and cut ties with Sheila.

What are you looking forward to next week? Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!