Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of September 4-8, 2023

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Marlena (Deidre Hall) tells John (Drake Hogestyn) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) about the mystery man.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) asks Xander (Paul Telfer) to kill Ava (Tamara Braun).

Chelsea (Rachel Melvin) returns for Victor’s funeral.

Theresa (Jen Lilley) reunites with Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Stephanie (Abigail Klein).

Guilt washes over Sloan (Jessica Serfaty).

Jada (Elia Cantu) gives Rafe (Galen Gering) the business about returning to the force.

Vivian (Louise Sorel) returns at Victor’s funeral.

Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Wendy (Victoria Grace) give it another try at the Salem Inn.

Theresa and Brady (Eric Martsolf) get very closely reacquainted.

Eric (Jason Gerhardt) intervenes when things get heated between Xander and Theresa.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Rex (Kyle Lowder) compare notes.

Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) and Belle (Martha Madison) go at it in public.

Xander realizes EJ is trying to double cross him.

Vivian shares stunning news.

John has an encounter with the mystery man.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) continues to focus on Xander.

Ava continues to have hallucinations of Susan (Stacy Haiduk).

Brady and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) find common ground.

Sarah experiences contractions.

