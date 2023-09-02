On today’s General Hospital recap:

Josslyn tells Carly that Dex cancelled their plans in order to work, and she hates he's putting himself in danger. Carly says it's Dex’ decision and Josslyn can't change him, though she denies trying. Carly tells her to be honest with herself as she'll always worry about Dex' job

Brook Lynn tells Chase they can't move in together and she doesn't want him to try to fix things. She reminds him that he hated living with her when they were taking care of Bailey but he says his life is empty without her. She's worried he'll regret her moving in because she does stupid stuff she regrets. Chase says he loves her flaws and all and moving in makes sense. Brook Lynn eventually agrees.

Olivia tells Neddie that Brook Lynn is in pain because of Tracy and wants him to be the bridge between them. Olivia wants him to go over the events of the night he fell into the pool to see if anything comes back to him. Nina finds them and looks worried when Olivia explains she's trying to trigger Neddie's memories. After Nina leaves, Neddie says he's remembering nothing and apologizes.

Valentin tells Charlotte that Maxie and the kids are moving into Lulu's old house, which saddens her. She's also upset about being shuffled around between Laura and Dante. Valentin promises things are changing and they'll be together as soon as he gets things in place.

Maxie and Felicia bring Georgie and James to the new house, telling them it's theirs now. Georgie's not happy since it's Lulu's house, but Maxie says Lulu would want them to make happy memories in her house. Maxie says being in the house makes her feel close to Lulu.

Maxie tells Felicia she's worried about the lawsuit, but Felicia is certain the Deception women will beat Tracy. Maxie thinks Tracy is evil, since she used Brook Lynn as her spy.

Nina's about to tell Sonny about Gladys when he's joined by Kristina. She says she'll deal with it on her own. Sonny is thankful to Kristina for being supportive and she says all she wants is for him to be happy. Kristina tells Sonny her foundation board is complete and is thankful for his help.

Willow and Wylie show up and he's thrilled to see Nina, Sonny and Kristina. Michael also arrives to join his family. Wylie asks if Nina can be invited to a baseball party and she is thrilled by the invitation.

Cyrus holds a prayer meeting for his fellow inmates and sermonizes to them to rejoice. The warden stops by and admits Cyrus seems like a changed man. Cyrus says everything is unfolding exactly as it should and his only purpose is God's will.

Dockworker Steve stops by Kelly's to let Carly know Sonny is in trouble. He says he spotted a couple of Feds who mentioned Sonny's name. Carly calls Sonny but he ignores the call since he's with Kristina.

Dex and Huey (I don't know his name!) are waiting on the docks for someone to pick up the Pikemen shipment. Carly calls Dex to warn him to leave as there's going to be a raid.

Dex manages to escape while all the others are surrounded by Federal agents. FBI agents show up at the hotel and place Sonny under arrest while Cyrus eulogizes to his flock.

(*Did NOT see that coming!! I love these writers. Also kudos to Kate Mansi who played just the right amount of shock, confusion, and indignation as Sonny was being arrested and taken away)

