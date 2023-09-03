Skip to main content
IMG_0415
image caption
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Tanner Novlan

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Steffy Freaks Out When Catching a Glimpse of Sheila

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for September 1, 2023

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: 

Finn and Steffy are chatting in their living room. He apologizes, once again, for putting Steffy in a position where she believed she had to take the kids and leave. He promises she’ll never have to deal with Sheila again. They get all lovey dovey and Steffy says she didn’t bring the kids with her so they could… reconnect. They begin reconnecting with their lips and nekkid bodies. Suddenly, Steffy pulls back and freaks out as she thinks she sees Sheila peaking in the back door. 

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Sheila Thanks Deacon for Protecting Her

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_0210
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Steffy Freaks Out About Kelly and Sheila

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_2737
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Steffy Is Horrified When Finn Declares Sheila a Hero

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Sheila Carter, Steffy Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Sheila Reminds Steffy That She is SHEILA. FREAKING. CARTER!

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_2697
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Finn Struggles to Tell Steffy About Sheila

By Joshua BaldwinComment