On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Finn and Steffy are chatting in their living room. He apologizes, once again, for putting Steffy in a position where she believed she had to take the kids and leave. He promises she’ll never have to deal with Sheila again. They get all lovey dovey and Steffy says she didn’t bring the kids with her so they could… reconnect. They begin reconnecting with their lips and nekkid bodies. Suddenly, Steffy pulls back and freaks out as she thinks she sees Sheila peaking in the back door.

