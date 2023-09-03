Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of September 4-8, 2023

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

Victor’s Memorial: This week Salem officially commemorates the passing of Victor Kiriakis. Chelsea (Rachel Melvin) has returned (for the first time in 14 years!) and says a world without Victor doesn’t seem right. Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) and Justin (Wally Kurth) give tearful tributes at the service. When the family returns to the mansion, Vivian (Louise Sorel) arrives to say farewell to the “love of her life”… much to Maggie’s (Suzanne Rogers) chagrin.

Mystery Man: Our mystery man (Dick Van Dyke) begins to recover and interacts with the people of Salem. He does a little signing and dancing with Doug (Bill Hayes) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes). A discussion with John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) follows where he has hope of regaining his memory.

What are you looking forward to next week? Sound off in the comments! Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promos.