Horton Square: Steve and Abe are once again enjoying beers and discuss his date with Paulina. Abe explains how he asked Paulina to tell him how they met. She told the truth saying she was planning to bulldoze Horton Square and destroy his reputation. Steve says the two got through their issues, but Abe doesn’t remember anything. He thinks Paulina’s M.O. is lying and has no desire to engage in that type of relationship.

Steve thinks the man who fell in love with Paulina in the first place wasn’t a “self-righteous prick.” He walks it back a bit and says he was good with Paulina. Abe says he’s scared of moving forward. Steve says love is scary but it’s worth the risk. Steve apologizes for saying what he did, but Abe understands he told the truth.

Marlena’s Office: Marlena checks on Shawn Douglas and he says he’s embarrassed by his behavior. She says he was in pain and did a good thing by seeking help. Shwan D. says he wants to go home and restart therapy with Marlena. Based on his report, she thinks it’s ok for him to go home as long as he tells her immediately if the feelings he had return.

Brady Pub: Belle thinks Brady leaving Philip alone is for the best. He checks on Shawn Douglas and she says he’s still on the 24 hour hold. Belle heads out to see Shawn D. just as John arrives. He bids Tink farewell and joins Brady.

Brady fills John in on Philip’s resurrection. John is glad he’s alive but thinks it’s bullsh** he gets away with his crimes. Brady agrees but also thinks Belle and Chloe are correct. Victor would not want Brady to send Philip to prison. John understands saying after Isabella died, he and Victor kind of watched out for each other.

They shift back to Brady’s life issues. John hopes Brady won’t give up on love as he’s certain there’s a woman out there for her somewhere.

University Hospital - Lobby: Jada tells Kayla one of their officers found a confused elderly man. They roll him in (Welcome aboard, Dick Van Dyke!). Kayla asks his name but that’s information about which he’s also confused. They admit him as John Doe and get him to a room for an exam.

Shawn Douglas arrives and they discuss Paulina’s reinstatement of Rafe. He wants to know how she feels about being partners with him again. Jada stops his apology tour and says she would love to work with him again. She goes on to say Rafe hasn’t accepted the job yet and is considering turning it down.

Belle arrives and is grateful to see Shawn Douglas. She says their entire family is supporting his recovery. He thinks he’s not an alcoholic but needs to control his drinking. Shawn D. hopes he can go to meetings with Brady. Further, he updates Belle on his job situation and says he’s ready to go back to work as a detective. Belle thinks his work plans are not very sound. She thinks he should take some time off and avoid the pressure of his former position. Shawn D. says he can handle the job, and will stop if it becomes too much. Belle reluctantly agrees to support this decision.

University Hospital - John Doe’s Room: Kayla says they’re going to give him an IV for hydration. Further, she begins to ask him questions similar to a mini mental status exam. After he answers some of the questions, Kayla says she’s going to leave him to rest. He tells Kayla he needs to get out of the hospital as soon as possible as he’s on a very important mission.

Kayla returns with Marlena so she can try to help John Doe with his memory. She asks how he ended up on the side of the road. He says he was walking for a couple of days. She asks if he knows why he was headed to Salem. JD says he’s looking for his son. He says he had a dream his son was nearby and began to walk. Marlena says parents and children have a strong bond and his draw to his family is understandable. JD says he remembers a farm and Marlena wonders if he’s from Brookville (location of Maggie’s family farm). He isn’t sure but is certain he needs to find his son. She says her husband John is a P.I. and will look into JD’s life history.

Jada’s Room: Paulina arrives to chat with Rafe about why he hasn’t accepted her job offer. He says he’s not returning until the fraternization policy is officially gone. Paulina says she filed a motion to do away with the policy and the city council is going to vote on it.

Rafe thinks the decision about the policy could take a long time and has no desire to be separated from Jada for any length of time. Paulina realizes quickly she won’t be able to change Rafe’s mind. She can also relate to his situation as she has actually been separated from Abe for a long while.

She tells him about their disastrous date and wonders if their marriage is over forever. Just then, Jada arrives. He tells Paulina she should make Jada the new Commissioner. She doesn’t hate the idea, but says the fraternization policy still applies. Just then, Paulina gets a text saying the City Council has agree to amend the fraternization policy.

Endings

Rafe and Jada return to the Salem PD where he puts his name plate back on his desk. Jada thanks him for backing her for the job. Further, she says she’s falling in love with him. They seal their conversation with a kiss.

Belle says the mayor’s office has put out a statement announcing Rafe’s return to the Commissioner’s Office. Belle says he can’t go back to work today. They’re going to go home and watch a murder mystery on Peacock! With that, she exits leaving Shawn Douglas looking forlorn.

Abe looks at the plaque of Tom and Alice Horton. He says he’s glad their square wasn’t torn down. Just then, Paulina approaches. Abe asks her to stay and start over again.

John and Steve are at the Brady Pub talking about Abe and Paulina’s reunion. Just then, Marlena arrives saying she has a new case for Black Patch.

John Doe is in the lobby awaiting a CT scan. He tells Kayla about Black Patch helping him find his family.

Brady is looking at a picture of Rachel when Theresa “DON’T CALL ME JEANNIE” Dovovan arrives at the door.

