Skip to main content
Lisa Yamada, The Bold and the Beautiful
image caption
Lisa Yamada

Lisa Yamada Joins The Bold and The Beautiful

The Cruel Summer star will play a young woman with a secret

The Bold and the Beautiful is welcoming a new addition to the cast. TV Line reports that actress Lisa Yamada, known for the role of Parker on Freeform's Cruel Summer, has signed on to the soap. 

She will play Luna, a college student focusing on fashion design. However, in true soap fashion, there will be plenty of mystery around Luna, who will be harboring a secret. The site adds that Yamada began filming last week, with her first episode slated to air Wednesday, Sept. 13. 

You may recognize Yamada from roles on All American, Never I Have Ever, Little Fires Everywhere, and Party of Five.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Joshua Hoffman, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

Joshua Hoffman Joins B&B as RJ Forrester

By Carly SilverComment
Amy Tano, NCIS,
The Bold and the Beautiful

Cassandra Creech Joins The Bold and The Beautiful as Dr. Grace Buckingham

By Carly SilverComment
Rena Sofer, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

Rena Sofer Out at B&B

By Carly SilverComment
Joanna Johnson
Pop Confidential

B&B's Joanna Johnson to Produce New Freeform Series Love in the Time of Corona

By Carly SilverComment