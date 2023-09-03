Lisa Yamada Joins The Bold and The Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful is welcoming a new addition to the cast. TV Line reports that actress Lisa Yamada, known for the role of Parker on Freeform's Cruel Summer, has signed on to the soap.

She will play Luna, a college student focusing on fashion design. However, in true soap fashion, there will be plenty of mystery around Luna, who will be harboring a secret. The site adds that Yamada began filming last week, with her first episode slated to air Wednesday, Sept. 13.

You may recognize Yamada from roles on All American, Never I Have Ever, Little Fires Everywhere, and Party of Five.