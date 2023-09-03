On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Jack is ordering at Crimson Lights when Billy arrives and blows right past him. He approaches Billy’s table to continue apologizing for their confrontation. Billy is having none of it. Jack wants to avoid a back and forth, and says he just saw Ashley and thinks they’re on their way to making peace. He would like them to do the same. Billy is skeptical of Ashley’s intent.

Ashley is in her room at the GCAC thinking about talks she had with her father about previous battles with Jack. She grabs her phone and texts Tucker to meet her at the airport for a Parisian getaway.

Next Week

Daniel tells Phyllis that Heather being in town has led to some confusion.

Nikki wants to talk to Kyle about his mess of a life.

Billy tells Diane he is the only person who can protect his family’s company.

