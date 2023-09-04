Nikki/Kyle/Audra: The executive minx (Zuleyka Silver) fills the Abbott playboy (Michael Mealor) in on her conversation with the Newman matriarch (Melody Thomas Scott) regarding their affair. Audra tells Kyle that Nikki told her she will fire Audra if she's still messing with Kyle. Later, the socialite meets with the Abbott playboy regarding having a job at Newman Media. Kyle tells Nikki he knows all about her conversation with Audra and tells Nikki their liaison is over.

Nikki tells Kyle to try to salvage his marriage with Summer (Allison Lanier), but Kyle retorts her granddaughter broke his trust and he can't come back from that. Nikki understands and respects Kyle's stance. She tells him he can stay on at Newman Media for now, saying things will be dire if he's with Audra. Look for the pair to sneak around.

Ashley: The chemist (Eileen Davidson) tells Jack (Peter Bergman) a secret.

Adam: The Newman (Mark Grossman) black sheep receives a reality check.

Sally: The scheming redhead (Courtney Hope) has an admission.

Nick: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) has a tempting offer presented to him.

Victor: The Mustache (Eric Braeden) has a tough choice to make.

Fall Spoilers

Daniel: The artist's (Michael Graziadei) romance with Lily Christel Khalil) may be in danger due to his unfinished business with Heather (Vail Bloom).

Adam/Sally/Nick/Sharon: A big change is on the horizon for the foursome's relationships. Nick and Sharon (Sharon Case) will continue to work closely with each other and will make waves in the business sector. Meanwhile, Sally becomes bothered by the former high-school sweethearts' working relationship. Adam will pounce on that opening.

Devon/Abby: The couple (Bryton James and Melissa Ordway) has a family dilemma to deal with.

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) attempts to mend fences, but it doesn't go as planned. Watch for Phyllis's good intentions to create more trouble for her and a blast from her past to re-enter her life during her time of need.

Tessa/Mariah: The lovebirds (Cait Fairbanks and Camryn Grimes) work to help get baby Aria the best care possible.

The Newman family: Victor takes back the reins of the family business and shakes things up. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Adam catch the heat from Victor returning when he changes up their positions at the company. Watch for Victoria to plot payback with Nate (Sean Dominic) while Adam's mind will be elsewhere. Meanwhile, Victor is proud of how Nikki runs things and thrilled about putting her in charge.

Summer/Kyle/Audra: The Newman tartlet (Allison Lanier) starts to open herself up for romance again as her soon-to-be-ex and Audra continue their secret affair.