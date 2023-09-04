Skip to main content
Y&R Lily-Daniel-Heather
image caption
Christel Khalil, Michael Graziadei, and Vail Bloom

Will Lily be The Odd Man Out With Daniel With Heather Back on The Young and The Restless?

Is Daniel (Michael Graziadei) trying to get that old thing back with Heather (Vail Bloom) on The Young and the Restless? This week, the artist admits to his mother Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) that, now that his ex is back in town, the feelings he once had for her are starting to stir. Meanwhile, Lily (Christel Khalil) admits she's starting to wonder whether something may go on there. Does Lily have something to worry about?

Watch the promo below!

