Steffy and Sheila are getting heated while Finn watches. Steffy can’t understand why Sheila is there nor Finn’s apparent acceptance of the situation. Sheila defends her son saying he knows they need to figure out how to move on as a family. Steffy can’t believe Sheila is pedaling this family nonsense. She says Sheila will never be a part of their family and asks Finn to back her up. Before Finn can speak words, Sheila reminds everyone how she saved Kelly’s life and has changed for the better. She begs Finn not to turn his back on her. Steffy quickly reminds him of the vow to protect her and the kids from his monstrous brith mother. Finn is cut off again as Sheila says he knows she’s not a monster.

Sheila recounts her first meeting with Finn where he expressed a desire to really get to know her. They both acknowledged the connection which tugged at their hearts. Sheila says she was Finn’s first love (ew) and they will forever share the blood flowing through their veins. They can’t let this opportunity to connect pass them by. She urges him not to turn his back on his mother.

