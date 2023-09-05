On today’s General Hospital recap: A Federal agent interviews Sonny and asks if he's ever worked with PIkeman Securities. Sonny asks for his lawyer, despite the agent continuing to press for answers. Diane storms in, upset Sonny is being questioned, but the agent says Sonny hasn't answered anything.

Agent Wallace says they're holding Sonny for 72 hours, until the arraignment and he won't make bail on an NSA violation. He tells Diane it's in Sonny's best interest to cooperate.

Cyrus tells Drew he's no longer under Sonny's protection because he's in federal custody. He says Sonny is in violation of the National Security Act and the charges are serious. Afterwards, the two play chess.

Dante worries this might be the end for Sonny, but Sam says his father always beats the charges. Dante says the Feds came after Sonny on violation of the NSA and he could end up in jail for life. Sam doesn't understand how Sonny could have let this happen, and Dante thinks someone snitched.

Sam thinks it’s an enemy outside the organization but neither knows who. Dante says the Feds are shutting out the PCPD and admits he doesn't know what he would do with any information. Sam wonders if it's tied into the pool shooting. Dante worries Sonny's arrest will destabilize the city.

Dante admits he knew this day would come, but at least he wasn't the one who had to arrest his father. He admits he's conflicted, but despite the difference in their moral codes being, he's gotten to know his father. Dante admits he hopes Sonny beats the charges once more.

Michael tells Carly that Sonny was arrested, but she says she already knows. Carly needs to know if Michael changed his mind and turned his father in. Michael says he let go of the idea of getting revenge on Sonny because it would cause too much damage. Michael swears it wasn't him and Carly wonders if there was another copy of the flashdrive.

Dex shows up and says he's been laying low all night. Michael asks about the flashdrive but Dex says he deleted it. When Michael asks about other copies, Dex remembers the several times Josslyn was mad no one was using the footage against Sonny. Josslyn walks in and everyone stares at her with annoyance.

Carly's angry with Josslyn for being out all night and not answering her phone. Josslyn says she went to the concert with a friend and came home as soon as she saw the messages. Michael tells Josslyn that Sonny was busted, and Dex says someone turned him in. Carly wants to know if it was Josslyn.

Michael says the Feds have a copy of the Pikeman footage and asks if Josslyn knows how they would have gotten it. She swears it wasn't her, that the only copy she knew about was the one Carly destroyed. Dex says he threw it away in a public trashcan and Michael figures that's how the Feds were able to retrieve it.

Maxie thinks Deception should settle with Tracy, but Lucy disagrees. Lucy wants to fight and not give up anything. Maxie says she's a single mom and her financial future is tied with Deception. Maxie says she doesn't want to go up against Tracy, but Lucy thinks there's more to it.

Maxie says they don't know what proof Tracy has showing the Deceptor was her idea . Lucy swears she came up with the idea and doesn't believe Tracy would have developed the same idea at the same time. Lucy still thinks Tracy is angry at her for making Deception such a success. Maxie says Tracy won't stop and doesn't want this to drag out. She thinks they should take Tracy's deal, but Lucy wants time to find out all the information.

Nikolas tells Austin he's getting his strength back and is almost back to normal. Austin wonders what his plans are next. Nikolas appreciates Austin's help in tending to his wounds and Austin says Ava never meant to kill him.

Nikolas wonders how Austin knows so much about Ava and why they're so close. He says Ava is a good person who didn't commit this terrible crime. He wants Nikolas to go back and tell everyone he's alive. Nikolas says he can't go back yet and Austin wonders if it’s because he thinks he'll get arrested. Nikolas says he wants to return to everyone but needs to fix things first.

Ava's not happy to see Mason waiting for her at the gallery and asks again for Nikolas' body. She tells him to make the arrangements necessary to honor their deal. Mason says he'll figure out how to move the body and will let her know. Ava calls Austin to complain about Mason's visit.

Diane and Sonny chat about the local softball game until Agent Wallace returns. Diane tells Sonny she won't be able to get him out on bail. Lead Agent Ross is given the photos of the raid which includes pictures of Pikeman boxes.

