Rachel Melvin Opens Up About Days of Our Lives Comeback

Rachel Melvin returns to Days of Our Lives this week as Chelsea Brady. She's back home for Grandpa Victor's (John Aniston) funeral, and it'll be the actress' first visit back to Salem in 14 years. Melvin spoke to Soap Opera Digest's Dishing with Digest podcast about her decision to come back to the soap.

Melvin shared:

I have been talking to my manager about potentially coming back to the soap just because I was ready. Again, it feels like a boot camp. It feels like a paid acting class, which is really cool, and I was just really longing for those days again: ha-ha, no pun intended. So I had mentioned to my manager, like, 'Maybe we can reach out.' Because when I left, [Executive Producer] Ken Corday had said to me, and I’ll never forget those words because they meant so much, he said, 'I want you to go to and become a movie star, and if you ever come back to daytime, don’t you dare go to another soap without coming to us first.' That just meant so much to me. It meant so much to me that they never recast me in 14 years but that they would mention my character.

This came in the spring of last year. When she heard of Aniston's death, she wanted to get involved even more, recalling how much she enjoyed working with him. And when she was invited back, things were a bit different. She explained that everyone had to stay in their dressing rooms due to COVID protocols.

Melvin admitted she was a bit nervous to come back, wondering if she'd be able to make the adjustment after so long away, but she remembered. She explained:

It felt like riding a bike. It just all came back. It was super-simple. It was super-fun.

Melvin enjoyed catching up with the cast and crew and expressed her interest in coming back to DAYS. Alternatively, is there a possibility of her coming to another soap? She said: