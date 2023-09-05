The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Looks Back at First Year on Panel

As The View gears up to kick off Season 27, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin is reflecting on her first year at the table. She spoke to EP Brian Teta on The View's accompanying podcast, Behind the Table, and talked about growing into her spot on the show.

Farah Griffin shared:

I came into this with a million trepidations and concerns and fears. I mean, it’s an iconic show. We have so many loyal viewers and I have felt embraced. I have felt embraced by the table and most importantly, our team. A lot of people don’t get to see everyone who’s behind the scenes, so it’s been really cool.

Farah Griffin noted that it took some time for her to settle in as a conservative commentator on the show. She explained:

The audience wants that authenticity and they want to know who we are. So when I stopped trying to carry the weight of ‘I am the sole voice of the Republican party at this table,’ and more just authentically saying what I believe, I actually felt very liberated and that's when I think I started growing into the role.

How did fellow Republicans react to her joining the show? She said:

When the seat became available and it was announced to be a search, I heard from everyone, 'I hope you go put your name in for it. I hope you try for it' And everyone was super-supportive and then when I said I was going to take it, everyone was like, ‘We’re really proud of you, but be careful. Good luck.’

Listen to the full episode below.