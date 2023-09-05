WATCH: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Dish New Season of 'Live' (VIDEO)

The new season of 'Live With Kelly and Mark' kicks off Sept. 5

Live with Kelly and Mark returns this week, and married hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are back at the helm. The duo spoke with ABC7 Eyewitness News' Sandy Kenyon about working together for Live's 36th season.

Ripa shared:

The job has not impacted the marriage, but I think the marriage has impacted the job. I like the sociological experiment of it all, a married couple working.

And she and Consuelos aren't afraid to get candid in front of the live studio audience. She explained:

There are times we have discussions that we would ordinarily have at home, but there's safety in saying it in front of an audience of people. So, we're more willing to discuss things in front of all of the witnesses.

Consuelos is looking forward to taking a larger role in the show's trivia game. He said:

If I'm walking on the street next to somebody, we're racing, on the sidewalk. If I'm on the sidewalk, I'm racing someone. It's just the way I'm built. So, I said, 'Well, what a better way to feed my competitive spirit?'

Live with Kelly and Mark returns on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Check your local listings for airtimes, and watch the interview below.