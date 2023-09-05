Skip to main content
IMG_0425
image caption
Michael Graziadei, Michelle Stafford

The Young and the Restless Recap: Daniel Tells Phyllis to Stand Down

The Young and the Restless Recap for September 5, 2023

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: 

Phyllis and Daniel are chatting about Heather. She refuses to ever stop protecting her babies, but Daniel says her intervention is neither desired nor required. He also wonders why Phyllis isn’t adhering to her new mantra of not crossing boundaries. He continues by telling her not to play matchmaker because he’s happy with Lily. Phyllis says she understands but neither Daniel nor anyone who ever knew Phyllis (or anyone who’s ever watched this show) believes her. He tells her Heather is his past and Lily is his future. Daniel thinks now is the perfect opportunity for her to lean into her new persona. With that, he exits. 

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Ashley Wants to Escape Family Turmoil

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Daniel Romalotti, Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Daniel Tells Phyllis to Back Off

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0087
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Phyllis Believes Sharon Framed Daniel

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_1983
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Summer Tells Daniel That Phyllis is Alive

By Joshua BaldwinComment
6B591567-9BD6-4253-9CAF-C6B3D608BF74
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Summer Tells Daniel Her Theory About Phyllis’ Death

By Joshua BaldwinComment