Price Place: Chanel wants to open wine to celebrate with Talia for a successful bowling night. Talia's a bit worried about Paulina, but Chanel says she's out with Abe.

They chat about their fun evening, and Talia thanks Chanel for not hating her. Chanel says she's glad she decided to give Talia a second chance. With that, they lock lips. Just then, Talia gets a call from Kayla asking if she can come by the hospital. She has news she wants to deliver in person. Talia says she'll be right over. She thinks Kayla's going to tell her she didn't get the job, but Chanel thinks they'll want her because she's a great doctor. Chanel wants Talia to believe in herself as much as she believes in her.

Salem PD - Rafe's Office: Jada enters and chats with Rafe about his return. He's overwhelmed with the pace of recent events. Jada is a little down as she wonders if she should have turned down the Commissioner's position. She says his career matters to her, but Jada thinks she turned down a once in a lifetime opportunity. Rafe says he gets it which leads Jada to say he's sitting in her chair. He totally falls for it before Jada says she's just giving him the business.

Jada and Rafe lock lips. He pulls away and tells her to take the Commissioner's job if she wants it. Jada thinks the job is rightfully his and they should continue in their respective positions. She suggests they take a break and head to his house for some sexy time. Just then, Rafe gets a call reporting a shooting at Bayview.

University Hospital - Lobby: Kayla and Tripp chat about John Doe and the attempt to discover his identity. Tripp shifts topics and asks for help with Wendy. Kayla thinks he's asking if he can use Casa de Johnson for his date with Wendy (does anyone else think that's kind of icky?). She goes to call Steve, but he says he only wants to give up his pager for the evening so they're not interrupted. He gives her the room number in case of an emergency. With that, he exits.

Talia arrives to see Kayla who says the board agreed to hire her on a provisional basis. She starts tomorrow. Talia is thrilled and promises not to let her down.

DiMera Mansion - Living Room: EJ texts the assassin for confirmation of her completed task. Just then, Johnny enters and EJ lies saying he was talking about getting one of his cars fixed.

Johnny finds a birthing book of Nicole's and asks how they are doing. EJ says Nicole is fine and he is thrilled. EJ wonders if Johnny has babies on the brain... perhaps with Chanel. Johnny realizes EJ spoke with Nicole. He reports he started to talk to Chanel but was interrupted by Talia. EJ can't understand why Chanel would want to be involved with Talia. Johnny says it was none of his business and backed off. EJ thinks his move was "stupid."

Johnny can't believe his father is encouraging him to a third wheel in another love triangle. EJ thinks he should go after the woman he wants, especially since Chanel would be better with him. He admits he was wrong about her and is now fully Team Chanel. Anyone would be better than Ava Vitali (did you all remember she and Johnny had a thing?).

Johnny can't believe EJ compared Chanel to Ava. He doesn't want his dad to trash his former flame as she is mentally ill and needs treatment. He relents and pushes Johnny to go after Chanel.

Bayview: Ava fires the gun and shoots the assassin. Harris checks she's still breathing when a security guard enters pointing a gun at Ava. Harris advises her to drop her weapon, but she says she can't because she shot a woman. Ava thinks they'll take her to prison and will shoot the guard if she must. Harris tries to talk her down and asks that she at least give the gun to him. After some convincing, she complies and hands over her weapon. Harris takes the gun, points it at the guard, and exits with Ava.

Jada and Rafe arrive and are told Ava shot the woman. Outside, Harris asks Ava who might be after her. There are so many folks she doesn't know. She refuses to go to the police and Harris sweeps her away.

Salem Inn: Tripp arrives to find Wendy already there. They both turned their phones off and will be left alone unless there is an actual emergency. Wendy thinks they're forgetting something but Tripp assures her they are finally going to be together. Just then, a knock at the door reveals room service. Tripp tips the bell man and asks they not be disturbed. He goes to pop the champagne, but Wendy would rather indulge in Tripp. With that, we head into a musical montage and sexy time.

University Hospital - Lobby: Jada and Rafe arrive and put out an APB for Ava and Harris. Kayla arrives saying the assassin is not doing well and she'll keep them posted.

Roach Motel: Ava and Harris check in and he asks about the assassin. She says the woman wasn't from the mafia but she now thinks she knows who was behind it.

Price Place: Johnny arrives and tells Chanel he's been wanting to tell her he's still in love with her.

Rafe tells Jada the woman who was shot did not work at Bayview. Jada finds her phone and determines it's a burner. She reads the text messages from a blocked number and confirms someone was trying to kill Ava.

EJ gets a news update about the shooting at Bayview and believes Ava is dead.

Ava tells Harris she believes EJ DiMera put the hit out on her.

Kayla asks for an update on the assassin and wonders aloud how Ava is involved. She looks at a picture of Tripp and Wendy and decides not to interrupt their evening.

Wendy and Tripp bask in the afterglow. They are surprised and thrilled they actually got to hit the sheets.

Chanel is left speechless by Johnny's declaration. Just then, Talia arrives to say she was hired at the hospital. Just then, she notices Johnny and asks what's up. He avoids the question and quickly makes his exit.

