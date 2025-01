Former General Hospital actress Hayley Erin (ex-Kiki Jerome) is returning to her old stomping grounds. The Daytime Emmy winner will return to The Young and the Restless, Erin, who previously played the role of a teenaged Abby Newman from 2008-2010, will star as Claire Grace, who joins Newman Media, per Soap Opera Digest.

No word on Erin's first airdate, but look for her to appear this fall.