General Hospital's Chad Duell and Girlfriend Welcome Baby Boy

And baby makes three for Chad Duell (Michael, GH) and his girlfriend Luana Lucci. The General Hospital star and his significant other became parents to a son, Dawson on Aug. 30. Duell announced via Instagram on Tuesday with the caption:

Welcome to the world lil Dawson 👶🏻 Been quite the journey..

See the newest member of the family below.

This is the first child for the two. Lucci wrote a sweet message about their newest arrival on her Instagram page saying: