On today's General Hospital recap: Anna is suspicious someone was in their room when she and Valentin return. She says she's worried about Sonny and asks if Pikeman was behind it. Valentin says there would be no financial gain for Pikeman in having Sonny arrested. Valentin says Sonny has never paid for any of his crimes and doubts this will be any different. Anna wants Valentin to reach out to his contacts.

Anna follows Valentin to a house and then rushes back to the hotel moments before him. Valentin says his contact told him Pikeman had nothing to do with Sonny's arrest. Anna doesn't appear to believe him.

Kristina and Nina worry about Sonny since neither have heard from Diane. Nina talks her off the ledge, and promises to let her know when Diane contacts her. The two share a bonding moment before Kristina leaves.

Dante confronts Michael and asks if he called the Feds on Sonny which Michael denies. Dante doesn't believe it and the two argue. MIchael says he would never do this to his siblings and it takes more energy to hate than to love. Kristina arrives as Dante apologizes to Michael and heads out.

Kristina believes Micheal didn't do it but wonders if he's happy about the arrest. Michael says the charges are serious, and Kristina doesn't understand since Sonny isn't a threat to the country. The two discuss what little they know of the business because that's how Sonny wanted it, so there is no way to know how serious this situation is.

Nina and Alexis question Olivia, who says Dante has no information on Sonny. Alexis says the Feds would not have made a move if they didn't have serious evidence on him. Nina's upset but Olivia reminds her if she's going to be with Sonny, she has to accept things like this. Alexis mentions Sonny has a way of getting out of these types of charges.

Alexis joins Molly at the hospital while Andrea has her procedure. Molly doesn't want to hear anything her mother has to say about Kristina. Alexis reminds Molly that Kristina is upset over Sonny's arrest and while Molly is concerned she says she can't turn a blind eye to Sonny' illegal activities.

Molly wants Alexis' perspective on the surrogacy and if she's moving too fast. Alexis says Molly needs to be sure she feels right with this decision. TJ joins Molly in the wait. When Andrea arrives, Molly goes over everything and Andrea reassures them she's ready to go..

Molly tells TJ that Alexis stopped by and brings up Kristina. She says her sister is the evilest of evils for daring to mention surrogacy that one time. Big ole meanie. (That's certainly one way of making sure we don't see nunuMolly as too old. Simply have her act like she's a petulant teenager. Can't have enough of those on my screen)

Cody chews the scenery with the Ferncliff psychiatrist, who gives him medication to help him sleep, which he spits out as soon as the doctor leaves.

Sam heads to Ferncliff to see Cody and runs into Dr Montague, who wonders why she's there. Olivia tells Dante that Cody took the week off and he gets worried when he can't find him. When Sam gets home, Dante wants to know where Cody is.

Sasha tries to convince Dr Montague she's better and ready to go home. Monty says she's not ready and needs more treatment or will suffer a relapse. Sasha offers money and begs to be released but he pulls out a needle and injects her again.

Janice checks in on Sasha and feels the treatment isn't working and she needs to speak with Dr Montague. When she leaves, Cody manages to sneak in.

