The Drew Barrymore Show Season 4 to Premiere Sept. 18

The Drew Barrymore Show is returning to our screens in less than two weeks. According to Deadline, Season 4 of the chatfest will premiere Sept. 18.

There will be a few changes. Barrymore and Dr. Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz, founder of The Menopause Bootcamp, will helm the segment "Take Care Everywhere." Here, they'll answer questions that audience members are too embarrassed to ask their own doctors. Hairstylist Chris Appleton will also appear on the program.

Wendy McMahon, President and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures, said:

I am so excited to see what Drew has in store for season four. From launching during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic to successfully pivoting to a groundbreaking half-hour format, this show has demonstrated spectacular resilience and creative agility on its journey to becoming the fastest-growing show in daytime. We couldn’t have a better partner in Drew Barrymore and look forward to bringing our fans and station clients alike new episodes this fall.

The Drew Barrymore Show has been on a roll, becoming the fastest-growing talk show, according to CBS.