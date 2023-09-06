On today's The Young and the Restless recap:

Sharon tells Adam she’s exiting. He thanks her for being a good friend, and says he would love her to help him win back the trust of his family. Sharon isn’t certain how she can possibly help him win Nicholas back over. He’s going to have to deal with his family himself.

Adam asks Sharon to relay how remorseful he is. She reiterates he should reach out to Nicholas. She’s certain he won’t turn Adam away. Sharon wonders how many times she’s willing to get burned by his family. He says he’s not quite done yet.

Sharon hopes Adam is on the level with his latest overture. Adam asks Sharon to have a little faith in him before she exits. He pours himself a drinks, takes a look in the mirror and ponders what comes next.

