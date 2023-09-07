On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Steffy arrives at Forrester to tell him about her reunion with Finn. She says he was right all along as Sheila showed up. Liam checks to make sure she’s ok, and Steffy says she’s done. She can’t live in constant fear any longer. Steffy tells Liam she’s decided to take Kelly and Hayes to Rome. Liam says he would never fight her on this decision. He’s thrilled to know they will all be as far away from Sheila as possible. Liam asks about Finn and Steffy says he can’t go with them as Sheila will follow. Liam thinks it’s the best idea (not surprising) and says he’ll pop over for a visit. He says he has faith in her to be the best mother and protector. Liam says he loves her, they embrace, and Steffy makes her exit.

