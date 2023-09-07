On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Victor’s Memorial: Alex arrives and talks to Victor’s portrait. He continues to believe Victor’s going to show up and think they’re all foolish for thinking he was dead. He talks about Victor and Maggie’s love. Just then, Chelsea arrives and they get acquainted.

Chelsea says she recognizes Alex from various Salem publications. They talk a bit about Bo and then move on to Victor. Chelsea thinks a world without Victor makes no sense. She tells Alex she’s been living in London and feels guilty for not coming home to see him. Just then, Theresa arrives.

Chelsea and Theresa embrace and she asks about Tater Tot. Theresa left him behind as she didn’t want to disrupt his schooling. She offers Chelsea her condolences about Victor and sympathy for Bo. Alex butts in and asks for an introduction. They size each other up and Alex establishes aloud they are not related (one must do that in Salem). Chelsea reads the room and says she’s going to head to the house to see Maggie.

Theresa assumes Alex has heard all kinds of horrible things about her. She says she’s actually both kind and soft-hearted. Through the conversation, Alex understands she’s looking for a possible reconnection with Brady. Alex thinks she probably needs to listen to Brady and back off. He says the old him would have suggested she cause all kinds of trouble. Theresa tells him she loves trouble.

Brady Pub: Kate looks an article about Victor when Philip arrives. She gives him the business about being in town and not being in touch. Philip says he visited Lucas at Statesville and spent sometime with Chloe. He then updates her on Brady’s decision not to press charges.

They move on to discussing Victor. Kate says Victor was hard on Philip but always loved him. She also prompts about Chloe wondering if he still loves her. He says how he feels about Chloe makes no matter as she is engaged to his “idiot cousin.”

Marlena’s Penthouse: Brady gets a call from Theresa wondering if she wants to attend the funeral together. He brutally rebuffs her suggestion, and hangs up just as Shawn Douglas and Belle arrive. Just then, Brady receives a text from Theresa. He informs Tink and Shawn D. she’s bugging him to reunite.

Brady says he would never reunite with Theresa, however Belle isn’t quite so certain. Brady makes a comparison between Theresa and Kristen and says he deserves a nice, calm woman. Belle is sick of talking about Brady’s love life and they all head out to the memorial service.

Kiriakis Mansion - Living Room: Justin, Bonnie and Sonny discuss Victor’s memorial (did anyone catch that note about Will being a “hack of a husband” who couldn’t be bothered to attend?). Sonny says he knows Victor loved his family in his own dysfunctional way. Just then, Xander arrives to join the festivities. Sonny snaps at Xander and says he’s so glad Sarah is with Rex and having his baby. Without thinking, Bonnie says, “not true.” Bonnie scrambles and says she was actually defending Xander. Sonny continues to rail against Xander saying Susan is dead and he pulled Gwen and Leo into his scheme. Xander thinks Sonny is pissed because he ruined his extra-marital flirtation with Leo. Sonny denies the claim and Xander says he can save his words for Will - who is probably off cuckolding him again (HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA… it’s funny because it’s true).

Justin jumps in and tells the two to settle down and remember the occasion. Sonny and Xander both agree Victor loved a family brawl. Bonnie gets in between them and tells them to cool their jets. The shamed boys agree to mind their p’s and q’s.

Kiriakis Mansion - Maggie’s Room: She’s cradling Victor’s photo and wondering how she’ll ever be able to say goodbye. Sarah arrives for comfort and they embrace. She’s sorry Melissa couldn’t be there. Maggie agrees but says she spoke by video with both her and Melanie that morning.

Sarah helps Maggie pick out pearls for the memorial. They are the set Victor gave to her for their 10th wedding anniversary. Maggie knows she’ll treasure their memories but now she only feels longing for her husband. Sarah assures her she will be there to support her, along with the rest of her family and friends.

Sarah tells Maggie she looks great and wants to head downstairs. Before they go, Maggie says it’s not too late for Sarah to tell Maggie the truth. Just then, Chelsea pops in having overheard some of their conversation. Maggie introduces her to Sarah and they say they’ve both heard a lot about one another. Sarah mentions that her sister, Ciara, sent a lovely bouquet (All of the family mentions do a good job of updating the audience on a complex family tree!). Just then, Sarah gets a text saying the service is starting soon. Sarah and Chelsea head down as Maggie needs a minute. She kisses a picture of her and Victor, gets teary-eyed, and heads downstairs.

Horton Square: Rex and Chloe run into each other and make small talk about Victor’s memorial. He congratulates her on the engagement to Xander and she gets snarky as it plays directly into his desire to move forward with Sarah. He scoffs at her assertion, but she fully admits she was happy to learn Sarah’s baby was fathered by Rex rather than Xander. Rex follows by admitting her engagement to Xander was somewhat comforting. He goes on to ask what it felt like to see Philip. Chloe says she was shocked and they dealt with his actions. With that, Chloe heads off the the memorial.

Victor’s Memorial: The family gathers and takes their seats with Justin, Maggie, Sarah, and Brady at the front.

In the back, Shawn Douglas and Belle greet Chelsea and they chat about Ciara being unable to travel this late in the pregnancy. Belle asks about her and Max being new parents. She says young Isaac is a joy and wishes they lived closer. With that, she heads over to embrace Kate.

Justin takes center stage saying Victor wanted only a small ceremony and to be interred in the family mausoleum next to Isabella. He tells folks to come to the front and offer words. Chelsea goes first and talks about Bo’s relationship with Victor. She says she had a special relationship with Victor and always felt loved by him.

Sonny goes next and talks about how Victor pitted his family members against one another. He changes directions and says Victor had a caring and loving side which only came out after Isabella arrived. Sonny says Maggie had the same impact on Victor. She convinced Victor to make his family a priority. Sonny thinks the whole family is better because of her.

Justin returns to the front and talks about Victor’s life “advice.” Despite the annoyance, he knew it was Victor’s way of showing love. He begins to break up when he says he’s going to miss his “dear Uncle Vic.” (Am I crying in a coffee shop?).

Xander follows saying he thought he and Victor were quite similar. He says they both love “ferociously.” He vows to do the same if he’s ever blessed with children.

Philip goes next saying he was the only one of Victor’s children to be raised by him. Philip says his father’s approval was all he ever wanted, but he disappointed Victor way too often. He breaks down and Belle pushes past Shawn Douglas to go to him. As Shawn D. gives a quizzical look, Belle returns Philip to his seat.

Brady heads to the front and makes brief comments. In the back, Belle asks Shawn Douglas if he wants to say anything. He thinks there is no point.

Justin closes the service by reading a Tennyson poem. As he reads, we see shots of Victor throughout his years in Salem.

Endings

Brady and Alex arrive in Horton Square and run into Theresa. Brady is an asshat and asks if she followed him. Theresa says she wanted to help him get the food to take back to the mansion. He basically says she’s not wanted when Alex steps in and tells him to stand down. Theresa sets her jaw and says maybe she and Alex could have dinner later in the week. She looks at Brady and says she’s going to stay in town for a while.

Belle hugs Chelsea as she’s about to hop a flight back to London (Don’t go!). They both wonder what’s keeping Shawn Douglas, who only went inside to grab his sister some food.

Shawn Douglas has the food together but then spots the full bar at the Brady Pub. He grabs a bottle, puts it to his lips, and guzzles several shots.

Chloe and Xander start to head out from the memorial when Sarah’s water breaks.

Kate, Philip, Bonnie and Justin comfort Maggie back at the house. Kate says Maggie was Victor’s perfect match. Just then, Vivian enters!

