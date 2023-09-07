On today’s General Hospital recap: Dante wants to know where Cody is and Sam says he's at Ferncliff. Sam admits she helped him get committed to get around Gladys' restraining order. Dante worries Sasha could hurt Cody again and he can't save her.

Sam is certain they did the right thing, but Dante's upset she kept it from him. Sam says she didn't want to add on to Dante's problems, which include Sonny being arrested. She says she didn't want to put him in a position to look the other way. Dante says he trusts her but doesn't want to be kept in the dark.

Mac tells Felicia that Cody has been committed to Ferncliff. The two agree Cody did it to get to Sasha, the same way Mac did with Dominique. Mac decides he's going to see Cody but Felicia disagrees. She tells says he can't get involved because she doesn't want to interfere with Cody's plan.

Spencer joins the ladies at the pool and has questions about Sonny's arrest and whatever happened to Dex. Josslyn gets up to leave because she doesn't want to discuss it with him.

Josslyn wonders why it doesn't bother Trina that Spencer spends so much time with Esme. Trina complains about all things Esme and how she and Spencer get no alone time but doesn't want to let Esme get under her skin.

Gregory tells Alexis he'll be telling Chase about his diagnosis and she offers him luck. Kristina arrives as he's leaving to ask her mother how much trouble Sonny is in. Alexis admits it's bad but she can't do anything. Molly shows up and decides she should leave when she sees Kristina (Because she's that big of a biatch)

Alexis stops her and tells the two they need to make up but Kristina decides to leave. Molly accuses her of playing the victim and Kristina reminds her sister she knows all about being a victim. Kristina says Molly is intentionally cutting her out of her life so Molly decides she can't take it and storms out. Alexis takes it out on Kristina, telling her to fix this.

Chase is surprised when Brook Lynn moves in with just one small suitcase but she reassures him that she will have no problem acclimating to his place. Gregory stops by and congratulates them when he sees Brook Lynn has moved in. The three of them share pizza and wine.

Nina approaches Carly to discuss how they could all be targets with Sonny in custody. Carly says none of this is her responsibility but Nina mentions the power vacuum. Nina says she's asking for Carly's help since she has experience with these types of issues.

Carly finally says Brick has things under control and no one will likely make a move right now. Carly agrees they have to work together to keep the family safe. She tells Nina that Brick will be in touch with her and to stay calm. Carly says she's more concerned on who turned on Sonny and gave evidence to the Feds.

Gladys meets with Monty and says she wants Sasha out because she wired the money to his account. Monty says Sasha needs to be weaned off the drugs, and it will take at least 24 hours. Gladys is upset but Monty warns her this is the plan whether she likes it or not. Nina calls Gladys wondering what the hold up is and why Sasha hasn't been released. Gladys agrees to join her at Kelly's to discuss.

Nina's on the phone trying to get information from Ferncliff when Gladys arrives to stop her from sending out the police. Nina insists on knowing about the holdup. Gladys says Sasha will be released tomorrow. Nina says she wants Sasha home now and Carly overhears her saying she won't give Gladys more money. (So Carly is going to think Nina and Gladys are the ones who turned Sonny in to the Feds??)

Sasha wakes up and freaks out when she finds Cody there. She wonders if he's real and he promises he's really there. Cody says she's confused because she's being drugged and she blames everything on her doctor . Cody swears he's on her side, takes her hand and says they need to leave. Dr Montague arrives.

