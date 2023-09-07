On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Kyle and Audra meet in the park. He gets a little touchy feely with her and she reminds him they’re in a public place. Kyle thinks she’s worth the risk, but also says they’re just two co-workers having a conversation.

Audra asks how his meeting with Nikki went. They get cutesy before he reports Nikki will be keeping him on at Newman Media. Audra reminds him how certain she was she could handle things with Nikki. She promises to always take care of him. They agree they need to continue behaving themselves… in public. Just then, Kyle gets a call from Jack.

Jack asks Kyle to stop by the mansion as soon as possible. He and Diane want to have a chat with him. He agrees to come right over. Kyle apologizes to Audra and agrees to check in with her later at the office. As Kyle leaves, Nate arrives. He knew Audra was lying to him and also to Nikki.

