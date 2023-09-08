The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of September 11-15, 2023

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Eric, (John McCook) Donna (Jennifer Gareis), and RJ (Joshua Hoffman) keep things under wraps.

Hope (Annika Noelle) gets real with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

Eric throws Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) for a loop.

Donna makes an interesting move.

Katie (Heather Tom) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) spar about Eric.

Carter finds himself between Eric and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Steffy Leaves Town

Somebody decides to play matchmaker.

Ridge frets about Eric’s plans.

Hope and Thomas do what comes naturally.

Eric gets back to designing clothes.

Brooke walks in on Thomas and Hope.

What are you looking forward to next week? Sound off in the comments? Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!