Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of September 11-15, 2023

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Wendy (Victoria Grace) does Ava (Tamara Braun) a solid.

Vivian (Louise Sorel) rocks Salem.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) has her baby.

Theresa (Jen Lilley) wants a piece of Alex (Robert Scott Wilson).

Rafe (Galen Gering) updates Tripp (Lucas Adams) about Ava.

Justin (Wally Kurth) digs into the real reason for Vivian’s arrival.

Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Johnny (Carson Boatman) reunite.

Chanel confides in Paulina (Jackée Harry).

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) feels the heat from Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

Ava continues to see “Susan (Stacy Haiduk).”

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoilers: EJ Asks Xander to Kill Ava

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and Gwen (Emily O'Brien) work together.

Talia (Aketria Sevillian) and Jada (Elia Cantu) update each other.

Andrew (Colton Little) returns to Salem and encounters Theresa.

Rafe locates Harris and Ava’s hideout.

Harris (Steve Burton) and Ava go to London.

Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) head to Greece.

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) and Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) confront Vivian.

Stephanie (Abigail Klein) gives Theresa her blessing to pursue Alex.

Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) and Belle (Martha Madison) are a public spectacle.

Paul (Christopher Sean) returns to Salem.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) and John (Drake Hogestyn) bring Timothy (Dick Van Dyke) to the penthouse.

Theresa gets reacquainted with Salem.

Shawn Douglas and Talia get blitzed.

What are you looking forward to next week? Sound off in the comments! Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!