Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1093: Top 5 Super Couples From Canceled Soaps

On episode 1093 of Daytime Confidential, Luke Kerr, Joshua Baldwin, Melodie Aikels and Carly Silver count down their Top 5 Super Couples from Cancelled Soaps.

Tune in to find out which couples brought romance and heat to their TVs and Top 5 lists!

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

Twitter: @DCConfidential, Luke_Kerr, Mike Jubinville, JillianBowe, Josh Baldwin, and Melodie Aikels.

