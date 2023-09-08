Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1093: Top 5 Super Couples From Canceled Soaps

On episode 1093 of Daytime Confidential, Luke Kerr, Joshua Baldwin, Melodie Aikels and Carly Silver count down their Top 5 Super Couples from Cancelled Soaps.

Tune in to find out which couples brought romance and heat to their TVs and Top 5 lists!

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

