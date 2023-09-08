General Hospital Spoilers for the week of September 11-15, 2023

Here's the latest General Hospital spoilers:

Scotty (Kin Shriner) supports Lucy (Lynn Herring).

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) wishes he could change things.

Cody (Josh Kelly) helps Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) through withdrawals.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Carly (Laura Wright) look forward.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) gets support from friends and family.

Trina (Tabyana Ali) reveals her true feelings to Spencer (Nicholas Chavez).

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) updates Felicia (Kristina Wagner).

Selina (Lydia Look) makes a proposition.

Anna (Finola Hughes) is thrown for a loop.

Molly (Brooke Anne Smith) and TJ (Tajh Bellow) have news.

Spencer supports Trina.

Anna expresses regret.

Chase (Josh Swickard) wonders what in the world is going on.

Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) panics when she discovers Cody and Sasha have escaped Ferncliff.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) has a parental moment with Jake (Hudson West).

Eddie Maine (Wally Kurth) gets all Eddie Maine.

Tracy (Jane Elliot) and Lucy go toe to toe.

Michael (Chad Duell) stuns someone.

Dex (Evan Hofer) reveals himself to Josslyn (Eden McCoy).

Blair Cramer (Kassie DePaiva) returns to Port Charles.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Dante collaborate.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is stunned by what he sees.

Tracy draws a line in the sand.

Sonny’s arraignment commences.

