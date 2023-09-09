On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Eric tells RJ he appreciates his offer to help but he says he can't draw. RJ says he knows it sucks but he can still do all kinds of things - including drinking martinis! RJ reminds Eric how often he has succeeded. He promises to be around for him in anyway he needs.

RJ reminds Eric he is one of the greatest icons in fashion history and is, in no way, ready to retire. He wants to help his grandfather take all of his many ideas and help bring them to fruition. Eric hugs his grandson and agrees to their new partnership.

At Forrester, Brooke tells Ridge it's time to get back to work. He approaches and hands her a stapler, and looks back. As Brooke staples, Ridge envisions Eric at his desk...

