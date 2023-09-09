Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of September 11-15, 2023

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

New Beginnings: Sarah has her baby with the fake daddy and the real daddy by her side.

Confrontational Reunion: Maggie and Julie confront Vivian. Julie calls her "despicable." Maggie declares Victor was her husband. Vivian agrees... just not legally.

Romantic Reunion: Chanel makes her choice, and it's... Johnny!

Family Reunion: John brings his family to the penthouse to meet Timothy. Belle, Brady and even Paul (squeal!) gather round to meet their granddaddy!

What are you looking forward to next week? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promos!