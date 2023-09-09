On today's Days of Our Lives recap:

University Hospital - Marlena's Office: Marlena tells John Doe she thinks his memory loss is the result of a skull fracture from long ago. He still is on a mission to find his son. Marlena stops him from leaving as John's about to arrive with a report from his investigation. On cue, John arrives and Marlena introduces him. He hasn't found John Doe's son, but has determined his identity.

Steve and John found his dog tags from a nearby VA hospital. They think his name is Joseph Bell. John also learned he served in the Korean War and his specific platoon. Coincidentally, he was in the same unit as John's biological father - Timothy Robicheaux. John wishes he had more information but he was adopted and didn't know his father. The only thing he knows is his father deserted the army and eventually took the name Yo Ling (please don't take us back to that storyline).

Joseph remembers being in a foxhole with Timothy when he must have received the skull fracture. Timothy took Joseph's dog tags. Before he leaves, Joseph says his wife is going to have a baby and needs him to live. Timothy doesn't care and makes his exit. They all come to the same conclusion. John Doe is Timothy Robicheaux. He is John's father.

Father and son say they've been looking for each other their entire lives. Marlena thinks it makes sense after he got caught up in the VA system. Timothy is mortified to have left John without a father. They both agree they are happy to be reunited. They all agree the story is a lot to take in and a miracle.

Kiriakis Mansion - Outside: Sarah's water breaks and Rex helps her into a chair. She flashes back to telling Xander that Rex is the baby's father. She began contracting during the service but thought it was false labor. As Xander and Chloe watch on, Sarah says she needs to push - which sends Xander into a flashback of the last time Sarah gave birth.

Chloe goes to grab Rex' medical bag and Sarah commands Xander turn Victor's portrait around. Rex centers an angry Sarah and assures her nothing will happen to her or the baby. She's afraid she's going to slip up and tell Xander the truth. She flashes back to Mackenzie's birth and says Xander's a good person... except when he's not.

As Rex goes to his medical bag, Xander takes her hands and reminds her of their birthing classes - breathe. Rex gets into position and helps deliver the baby (which cries almost immediately...). She's thrilled to see her little girl and declares her perfect. Xander and Sarah continue to flashback to her last delivery as they celebrate new life.

Kiriakis Mansion - Living Room: Vivian arrives and Maggie says she's not welcome. She wants her out of the house. Vivian says she's not going anywhere. She says she's come to pay her respects to the love of her life. Everyone else is confused because Vivian is supposed to be in prison. Just then, Philip arrives and we revisit his bizarre birth story. Maggie recalls how Vivian tried to kill her once and Kate pipes up she tried to put her six feet under, twice!

They continue to question her release when she pulls out papers. Justin examines them and says they're on the up and up. Maggie thinks Victor would be mortified by Vivian's presence.

Bonnie offers her two cents and Vivian calls her Adrianne. She thinks it's comical that Justin traded in for a carbon copy. Maggie steps in to defend Bonnie and Vivian flashes back to an argument she had with Victor about Maggie... and a comical attempt at seduction.

Everyone asks her, again, to go. Vivian says she's not going anywhere until she delivers her eulogy and the reading of the will. They all assure her she's not inheriting anything. Justin tries to pull out the will but discovers it's missing (Vivian telling Philip to get her another mimosa and add a shot of vodka made me HOWL!)

Justin gets on the phone to the state attorneys. Kate tells Philip he's not in the will but Victor set up a trust for him. They decide to make their exit while they can. Justin returns saying Victor called his estate attorneys during his final trip and told them to destroy the will which means everything goes to the surviving spouse which is Maggie. Vivian speaks up and says that's not true.

Brady Pub: Philip and Kate have a little noshing debrief about the funeral. She says eulogy was lovely and wonders how he's holding up. Philip can't believe he's finally having to say goodbye without having the chance to redeem himself. He flashes back to a civil conversation with Philip where his father actually displayed love and affection. Kate says Victor loved him and knows he would be glad to have him home.

Endings

Kate and Philip are glad they were able to go to the funeral and reminisce together. Neither relished seeing Vivian thought Kate would love to see her find out she's inheriting nothing.

Justin reminds Vivian that Victor washed his hands of her after she buried Maggie in a sarcophagus. Vivian scoffs saying the divorce papers were never properly filed meaning his marriage to Maggie is null and void. She then declares herself the Widow Kiriakis who now inherits everything.

Rex wonders why Sarah is shivering. They get her a blanket and Xander takes the baby. As she turns pale, Sarah tells Xander he should know something. With that, she passes out.

Timothy says all of this fate as John gets weepy. All he's ever longed for was to know his origin story. He reviews several storylines of being related to evil folks. John says, through it all, Marlena kept him grounded and helped him become the man he is today. With that, John and his father embrace.

