Sharon Case

The Young and the Restless Recap: Sharon Suggests Nick Reject Victor's Offer

The Young and the Restless Recap for September 8, 2023

On today's The Young and the Restless recap:

Nicholas tells Sally he feels an obligation to take Victor's offer. Sally wonders if that's a good enough reason. He says he thinks he would be protecting everything his father built. Sally thinks Victoria had that angle handled, and believes Victor wants everyone working at Newman. Just then, Sharon arrives to report Victor gave her back the company without strings attached (really?). She asks Nicholas if he's decided how to respond to Victor's offer. When he says he's still considering it, she says he could turn it down and come work with her.

Adam arrives home, pours himself a drink, and recalls his conversation with Victor. Just then, his father arrives at his door. 

Next Week:

  • Abby demands to know why Tucker returned from Paris alone, and what the hell he’s done to her mother.
  • Nikki warns Adam to drop his vendetta against Victor.
  • Victor tells Victoria he’s not promoting Nate. 

