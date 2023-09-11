Skip to main content
B&B Eric and Ridge
image caption
John McCook and Thorsten Kaye

The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Eric and Ridge Butt Heads about Who Runs The Family Business

The Bold and the Beautiful Promo for the week of September 11-15, 2023

Here’s the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo: 

Eric (John McCook) is letting everyone know he's running things at Forrester Creations. Eric tells all he's not about to let his son Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) push him out of the company HE started! Will Ridge step aside or stand his ground?

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoiler Promo: Sheila’s Meddling Causes Steffy to Make a Drastic Choice

Watch the promo below! Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promos!

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

B&B Ridge and Eric
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Ridge Learns About Eric's Illness

By Jillian BoweComment
B&B Eric and Ridge
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Parents Versus Children

By Jillian BoweComment
B&B Eric and Donna
The Bold and the Beautiful

Eric's Family Continues to Push For Him to Fight For His Health on B&B

By Jillian BoweComment
Carter Walton, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Carter Finds Himself Between Eric and Ridge

By Joshua BaldwinComment