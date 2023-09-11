The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Eric and Ridge Butt Heads about Who Runs The Family Business

The Bold and the Beautiful Promo for the week of September 11-15, 2023

Here’s the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo:

Eric (John McCook) is letting everyone know he's running things at Forrester Creations. Eric tells all he's not about to let his son Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) push him out of the company HE started! Will Ridge step aside or stand his ground?

