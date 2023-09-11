On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Eric finishes sketching as Donna and RJ watch. He presents the sketch to RJ who gives him the business about his process. Eric explains he is inspired by classical music. He hopes the woman who buys and wears the dress is equally as inspired. As they chat about the sketch, Brooke arrives and asks what’s happening. She asks if RJ is designing. Eric says his grandson is helping him get back into the game. Brooke is thrilled and thinks Ridge will be, as well. She does wonder why they’re working at home rather than the office. Eric explains they wanted privacy which confuses Brooke. She asks again what’s going on and Eric explains he’s working on a solo line. Brooke does not respond well to this news and reminds everyone Ridge is head of couture. Eric reminds her that he is ERIC FORRESTER and no one, not ever Ridge, will stop him.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Eric and RJ Form a Partnership

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!