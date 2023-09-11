Two audience members of The Drew Barrymore Show claim they were booted from the show for supporting the WGA strike. According to The Hollywood Reporter, WGA members and writers for the show were picketing outside of CBS Studios in New York on Monday when two audience members, Dominic Turiczek and Cassidy Carter, college students studying in Gotham were given WGA pins while they walked in the door by the picketers.

Both Turiczek and Carter allege they were asked to leave the show before it started filming because they were wearing the pins which said “Writers Guild on Strike” on them. The pair claim when they got the tickets a week and a half ago they weren't aware of the strike taking place. Carter claims she took her pin off when she was asked to by security but Turiczek still had his on. Turiczek claims a crew member saw his pin and asked him to leave. The two left and joined the picketers outside after the experience where Turiczek stated:

If they think we’re part of the strike, we might as well be.

The show has not responded about the incident. Carter remarked:

It really has changed my perspective on her and the show in general. I’ve been completely alarmed and disheartened by this whole process.

Barrymore announced on Sunday she would resume filming despite both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and would abide by the strike rules.