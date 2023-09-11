Skip to main content
GH Sonny and Diane
image caption
Maurice Benard and Carolyn Hennesy

General Hospital Promo: Sonny Gets a Surprise in Court

General Hospital Promo for the week of September 11-15, 2023

Here’s the latest General Hospital spoiler promo: 

This week, Sonny (Maurice Benard) has an eventful day when he heads to court. The dimpled dapper don of Port Charles gets a surprise in court while Sasha's (Sofia Mattsson) luck is starting to run out when she's snatched by Dr. Montague (Darin Toonder). 

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoiler Promo: Team Deception Heads to Court Against Jackson Montgomery

Will Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) get the Cavalry to save Sasha in time? Watch the promo below! Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoiler promos!

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_0574
General Hospital

GH Promo: Sasha is Out For Payback Against Gladys

By Jillian BoweComment
GH Sasha
General Hospital

GH Promo: Gladys Tries to End Sasha's Mental Health Torment

By Jillian BoweComment
Nina Reeves, Sonny Corinthos, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Nina and Sonny Prepare to Walk Down the Aisle

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0522
General Hospital

GH Promo: Anna and Valentin Work to Discover Who is Out to Get Her

By Jillian BoweComment