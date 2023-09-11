General Hospital Promo: Sonny Gets a Surprise in Court

Here’s the latest General Hospital spoiler promo:

This week, Sonny (Maurice Benard) has an eventful day when he heads to court. The dimpled dapper don of Port Charles gets a surprise in court while Sasha's (Sofia Mattsson) luck is starting to run out when she's snatched by Dr. Montague (Darin Toonder).

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoiler Promo: Team Deception Heads to Court Against Jackson Montgomery

Will Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) get the Cavalry to save Sasha in time? Watch the promo below! Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoiler promos!